MediaTek unveils power-efficient Dimensity 7300 series for enhanced mobile experiences

MediaTek has introduced its latest additions to the Dimensity family: the Dimensity 7300 and Dimensity 7300X. These cutting-edge 4nm chipsets promise a significant boost in power efficiency and performance for high-end mobile devices.

The Dimensity 7300 series boasts an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocking up to 2.5GHz, working in tandem with four Arm Cortex-A55 cores. This powerful configuration, built on a 4nm process, delivers a 25% reduction in power consumption compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 7050.

Gaming and Multimedia Excellence

MediaTek has equipped the Dimensity 7300 series with the latest Arm Mali-G615 GPU and its suite of HyperEngine optimisations, specifically geared towards elevating mobile gaming experiences. The result? Users can expect a 20% increase in frame rates and a 20% improvement in energy efficiency compared to competing chipsets.

On the multimedia front, the MediaTek Imagiq 950 takes centre stage, featuring a 12-bit HDR-ISP capable of supporting a 200MP main camera. This translates to better images and video capture in any lighting conditions. The new chips also excel in video recording, enabling 4K HDR video capture with a wider dynamic range than competitor solutions.

AI, Connectivity, and Innovative Form Factors

The Dimensity 7300 series doesn't skimp on AI capabilities either. The integrated MediaTek APU 655 delivers double the AI performance of its predecessor, ensuring lightning-fast execution of AI-powered tasks.

Connectivity also gets a boost with MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0+ technology, offering up to 30% greater power efficiency in 5G connectivity. Additionally, the chipsets support fast Wi-Fi 6E, dual 5G SIM cards, and dual VoNR.

The Dimensity 7300X caters to the growing foldable phone market by incorporating dedicated support for dual displays. This feature empowers manufacturers to design innovative foldable devices with enhanced user experiences.