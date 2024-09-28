Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale sees record-breaking day 1: Orders double, 6.5 crore customers flock to platform

Meesho, India's prominent e-commerce marketplace, has announced a record-breaking start to its annual "Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale," with Day 1 orders doubling compared to last year. The company witnessed a significant surge in customer engagement, exceeding daily orders by more than three times.

Leading up to the sale, Meesho saw over 1.5 crore app downloads, making it the most downloaded app on the Google Play Store. On Day 1 of the sale, nearly 6.5 crore customers visited the platform, shopping for products across categories such as Fashion, Beauty and Personal Care, Home and Kitchen, and Electronic Accessories.

Meesho Mall, the platform's curated selection of branded products, experienced impressive growth, with orders increasing by 2.5 times compared to last year. Notably, 45% of these orders came from new Meesho Mall customers.

Brand Performance Highlights

Mamaearth: Orders increased fivefold.

Denver: Orders grew eightfold.

Swiss Beauty: Orders expanded by 7.5 times.

Bella Vita: Orders surged by 17.5 times.

Mars: Orders quadrupled.

"We're thrilled by the overwhelming response to day 1 of our Mega Blockbuster Sale," said Megha Agarwal, General Manager of Business at Meesho. “We achieved a record-breaking feat of doubling our Day 1 orders over last year. Not just that, Meesho Mall also grew ~2.5X in orders over last year. Mamaearth, Denver, Swiss Beauty and all our other brand partners experienced outstanding demand, exceeding their expectations. We are dedicated to delivering an exceptional festive sale experience to all our users and will continue to do so throughout the entire festive season.”