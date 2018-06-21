Meizu launches Meizu M6 in India at Rs 7,699; comes with 13MP camera

Meziu has launched a new smartphone in its budget segment but without any paparazzi. The company has launched the Meizu M6 in India. The phone was initially launched in China almost six months back and now it has been launched in India. The Meizu M6 is available on Amazon India website for Rs 7,699.

The new smartphone features a MediaTek processor. The new phone is powered by MediaTek MT6750.

The Meizu M6 features a small 5.2-inch display with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels.

The phone features a single sensor on both front and back with a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 in the front. The phone camera supports LED flash for better picture quality in low-light.

The M6 will come in two models - the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage and the other variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage of the phone is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

Meizu has decided stick to tradition with the fingerprint sensor and features one below the home button.

The smartphone runs on a dated Android 7.0 Nougat with Meizu's own customized UI Flyme UI 6.0 on top of it. The Meizu M6 is powered by a 3,070mAh battery.