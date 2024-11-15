Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and T-Pain drop unexpected acoustic cover of 'Get Low' for Priscilla Chan

In an unexpected musical move, Mark Zuckerberg has teamed up with T-Pain to reimagine Lil Jon’s “Get Low” as a slowed-down, acoustic version featuring Zuckerberg’s own autotuned vocals. The cover, created as a personal tribute to Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan, takes the energetic anthem and transforms it into a much more mellow tune.

Zuckerberg revealed the backstory behind the song on Instagram, sharing, “‘Get Low’ was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary.” To celebrate this year, he collaborated with T-Pain, playfully dubbing himself “Z-Pain” for the project. He described the cover as “our own version of this lyrical masterpiece.”

In this reimagined take, Zuckerberg’s autotuned voice serenades listeners with the track’s well-known, explicit lyrics, backed by an acoustic guitar. The tempo is noticeably slower than the original, creating an unusual contrast to the lyrics that many remember from school dances or college parties. For fans who make it halfway through, there’s also a cameo from T-Pain himself, adding a touch of authenticity to the unusual rendition.

Despite Zuckerberg’s efforts to post the song to his social media, some users reported issues accessing it on desktop. Whether intentional or not, the glitch may be saving some listeners from a potentially surprising experience. The track is available on Spotify for those curious enough to check out this unorthodox cover.