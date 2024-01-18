Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduces new features for WhatsApp Channels; check new polls, voice update features

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms, has announced the introduction of new features on WhatsApp Channels. These updates aim to enhance user engagement and include voice updates, polls, the ability to share channel content to personal WhatsApp status, and support for multiple administrators in a channel.

According to the Meta-owned company, the new features are expected to enhance the way users and channel administrators interact on the platform. Voice updates are particularly notable given the popularity of voice messaging on WhatsApp, with over 7 billion voice messages sent daily. The introduction of polls and the option to share channel updates to personal statuses are also aimed at increasing user engagement.

Here are the new updates made to WhatsApp Channels:

1. Voice Updates: Now, you can listen to voice messages on channels. This is exciting because people already send 7 billion voice messages on WhatsApp every day.

2. Polls: Channels can now post questions for you to answer.

3. Share to Status: You can share updates from a channel on your own WhatsApp Status.

4. Multiple Admins: A channel can have up to 16 people managing it, making it easier to keep you informed with the latest news.

The ability to have multiple administrators, up to 16, will make it easier to manage and disseminate information using Channels. Essentially, WhatsApp Channels offers a more streamlined and focused way to receive updates from public figures and organisations.

Mumbai Indians' official WhatsApp Channel commented on the new features. The spokesperson said, “At Mumbai Indians, we have constantly strived to use creative avenues to directly connect with our fans. WhatsApp Channels has been a game changer for us in that endeavour as it helps us communicate directly with our fans and cricket lovers all over the world. We are looking forward to sharing more fun updates, and behind the scenes content. Additional features like multiple admins, polls, voice notes, share to status will surely help us generate more excitement and support for the team.”



Popular actor Ram Charan stated, “I'm excited to connect with my fans on my WhatsApp Channel. It is like I'm chatting with them one-on-one. I can't wait to share more updates on this platform that lets me engage with numerous individuals. Stay tuned for exclusive and entertaining content that I look forward to sharing with you all via unique and fun features like voice notes and polls.”

