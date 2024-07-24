Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg predicts future where AI-generated clones will help content creators connect with fans

Mark Zuckerberg has big ideas for the future of content creation. In a recent chat with Bloomberg, he shared how AI clones could change the way creators interact with their audiences.

Zuckerberg thinks AI clones can help creators engage with their fans more easily. These AI versions of creators would handle things like responding to comments and messages, freeing up time for creators to focus on making new content.

He imagines these AI clones as digital versions of the creators, trained to reflect their personality and goals. Fans could interact with these AI bots as if they were interacting with the actual person. This is not the first time Zuckerberg has talked about AI avatars of popular personalities in September 2023.

“I think there’s going to be a huge unlock where basically every creator can pull in all their information from social media and train these systems to reflect their values and their objectives and what they’re trying to do, and then people can interact with that,” Zuckerberg said. “It’ll be almost like this artistic artifact that creators create that people can interact with in different ways.”

Zuckerberg knows there are issues to address, like making sure the AI bots are trustworthy and accurate. He claims Meta is working on improving these AI technologies to avoid mistakes and weird behaviour, known as "hallucinations."

For Zuckerberg, pushing AI forward is about more than just helping creators. It's also about making sure Meta stays ahead in the tech world. He sees AI, along with virtual and augmented reality, as the future of technology.

Zuckerberg wants Meta AI to become the most popular AI assistant by the end of the year. He believes AI can make our interactions with technology and each other better and more meaningful.

Even with all this new technology, Zuckerberg stresses that the personal touch is still important. He believes that while AI can help with many tasks, the real connection between creators and their audiences needs to stay genuine and personal.