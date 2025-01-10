'Unacceptable' and 'appalling': Meta faces backlash from own employees over changes in policies related to LGBTQ+ members

Meta Platforms is facing significant criticism from its employees following recent changes to its content moderation policies, according to a report by 404media. The new rules permit users to associate LGBTQ+ identities with "mental illness," a stance that contradicts scientific consensus and has been condemned by LGBTQ+ advocacy groups. The policy shift, announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is intended to promote "free expression" by reducing restrictions on controversial topics, including gender identity and sexuality.

However, the changes have sparked outrage within the company. According to the report, leaked internal discussions reveal widespread dissatisfaction among employees, who describe the move as "unacceptable" and "appalling." There is a strong sentiment that the policy undermines protections for marginalised groups, potentially enabling hate speech. Employees have expressed concern over the lack of transparency surrounding the decision, with no evidence of the usual internal consultations or discussions with external experts.

The reaction from Meta's workforce includes some LGBTQ+ employees taking time off or considering resignation, feeling unsupported by the policy change. Critics, both within and outside the company, warn that the relaxed moderation could lead to an increase in hate speech across Meta's platforms, disproportionately affecting marginalised communities.

Analysts suggest that Zuckerberg's decision may be an attempt to appeal to conservative audiences, including figures like Donald Trump, as social media platforms vie for influence in a politically divided landscape. Despite Zuckerberg's claims that the changes will attract new users, employees believe they could cause significant harm.

The latest policy update from Meta raises important questions about the balance between free expression and protection from harm. The company has yet to address the internal concerns or explain the rationale behind the policy shift.