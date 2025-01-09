'Clown show' or 'Global town square'? Internet debates Meta’s policy update for Instagram, Threads

Instagram and Threads users will soon see more political content in their recommendations, as part of a major shift announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri. The update, which has already started rolling out in the US and will expand globally next week, lets users adjust how much political content they see with settings for “less,” “standard,” and “more.”

Related Articles

The decision to reintroduce political recommendations marks a significant reversal from policies implemented in 2023, when Meta aimed to steer its platforms away from divisive content. At the time, Mosseri emphasised making Instagram a “less angry place for conversations.” However, in his announcement, Mosseri acknowledged that it has proven “impractical” to draw a clear line between political and non-political content, adding that many users have asked for more political discussions in their feeds.

The announcement sparked a wave of reactions on Instagram and Threads, with some users welcoming the change and others voicing concerns about its implications.

One user expressed alarm over the potential consequences of loosening content restrictions, writing, “But are people asking for homophobia to be allowed to run rampant on Meta platforms? What about racism, sexism, transphobia? Is that okay with you, as per today’s announcement? And I’m asking you as an individual. Can you stand behind that?”

Another pointed out the dismissal of third-party fact-checkers as a key misstep, commenting, “You know who can easily draw that red line? The fact-checkers you dismissed. This is a total clown show @zuck.”

Others saw the changes as being politically motivated. One user simply commented, “Trump effect!”

However, not all responses were critical. Some users appreciated the loosening of moderation rules, which they felt had previously been overly strict. One noted, “It was at 1 point that it was so strict that referring to the word ‘shoot’ in short for photoshoot (my niche) was getting people’s accounts banned.”

Another expressed cautious optimism, writing, “Thanks for explaining! I hope the initiatives pan out well for everyone as @meta social media platforms become the global town square.”

This shift is part of a larger transformation in Meta’s approach to content moderation, as the company moves toward prioritising free expression over tight controls. Recently, Meta ended its third-party fact-checking programme in the US, replacing it with a community-driven system inspired by the “Community Notes” model used by X (formerly Twitter).

The decision to loosen restrictions on political discourse and other controversial topics, like immigration and gender identity, is intended to reduce over-enforcement that Meta says stifled legitimate debate. But critics argue these changes could make the platforms more vulnerable to misinformation and harmful rhetoric.

Mosseri’s Take

In his post on Threads, Mosseri defended the changes, emphasising the need for balance and personalisation. “Our intention is to introduce political recommendations in a responsible and personalised way, which means more for people who want this content and less for those who do not,” he said, pledging to continue iterating based on user feedback.

While Meta’s leadership frames these changes as a step toward empowering users, the mixed reactions underscore the challenges the company faces in balancing free speech with content accountability. With the changes rolling out globally, the effectiveness of this new approach—and its impact on public discourse—remains to be seen.