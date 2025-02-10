Meta layoffs: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram parent company to start laying off employees today

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, is set to issue layoff notices starting at 5 a.m. local time on Monday. The job cuts, described as 'performance terminations,' will mainly affect the lowest-performing 5 per cent of employees. Unlike previous layoffs, Meta will keep its offices open on the day of the cuts and will not release a company-wide statement. The layoffs will be global, but employees in Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands will be exempt due to local regulations. Notifications will be sent to staff in over a dozen countries across Europe, Asia, and Africa between February 11 and February 18.

According to a post authored by Meta's Head of People Janelle Gale, notices will go out to employees losing their jobs starting at 5 am local time Monday in most countries.

Despite the layoffs, Meta is focusing on hiring machine learning engineers and other critical roles. According to a memo from Peng Fan, VP of Engineering for Monetization, the hiring process will be expedited between February 11 and March 13, highlighting Meta's shift towards AI development in 2025.

The trend of job reductions is not exclusive to Meta. Other tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Stripe have also reduced their workforce in 2025. Google introduced a voluntary exit program for employees in its U.S. Platforms and Devices team, affecting its Android and Pixel divisions. Microsoft has intensified its focus on performance-based terminations, reportedly letting go of low-performing employees, some without severance packages. Amazon has cut about 200 jobs in its fashion and fitness divisions, realigning priorities within its North America Stores team. Stripe laid off around 300 employees in product, engineering, and operations, despite plans to increase its workforce by 17% by the end of 2025. Robinhood's media arm, Sherwood, also laid off employees as part of a restructuring initiative