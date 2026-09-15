Pranav Constructions made a strong stock market debut; shares list at 33% premium

Shares of Pranav Constructions made a strong stock market debut on Tuesday, September 15 as the redevelopment and real estate player was listed at Rs 165 apeice on NSE, suggesting a listing pop of 33.06 per cent over the issue price of Rs 124 per shares. Similarly, the stock settled with a premium of 30.65 per cent over its issue price at Rs 162 on BSE Ltd.



According to the listing price, investors of Pranav Constructions made a profit close to Rs 4,900 per lot allotted to them. However, listing of Pranav Constructions has been slightly below the expectations. Ahead of the debut, it was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 53-55 apiece, suggesting a 43-45 per cent listing pop for the investors.



To recall, the IPO of Pranav Constructions was sold in the price band of Rs 118-124 apiece between September 07 and September 09. It sold the issue with a lot size of 120 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 351 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of a solid 121 times, fetching more than 44.83 lakh applications and bids for nearly Rs 33,700 crore.



On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of 258.71 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 208.21 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 43.33 times during the three-day subscription period.



Mumbai-based Pranav Constructions is a real estate company primarily engaged in redevelopment projects in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) Region, with a predominant focus on the Western Suburbs. It specializes in pure-play redevelopment and undertakes redevelopment projects across residential segments like economical, mid and mass, and aspirational homes.



Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for long-term. PNB Investment Services and Centrum Capital were the book running lead managers of Pranav Constructions IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd served as the registrar of the issue.

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