From boss to bot: Meta builds AI Zuckerberg—could it replace him at work?

Meta, the social media giant, is building an digital artificial intelligence (AI) clone of CEO Mark Zuckerberg that can interact with employees on his behalf. The company is also developing realistic, AI-driven 3D characters that can interact in real-time, almost like interacting with a real person.

According to a Financial Times report, the AI avatar is touted as Meta’s broader AI strategy, although Zuckerberg's AI character remains the priority. The executive is deeply involved in building and testing his own AI version to talk to employees, answer questions, and even give feedback, similar to how he would in real life.

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The AI avatar is being trained on Zuckerberg’s mannerisms, which will copy his speaking style, tone, public statements, and even his way of thinking when it comes to company strategy. Meta wants to make the experience feel realistic, so employees feel like they’re interacting with Zuckerberg himself. Therefore, the AI avatar may come as an internal tool or feature, rather than a product or service for public use.

Meta’s AI ambition

According to the report, Meta is spending multibillion-dollar to expand its AI efforts. Previously, Zuckerberg was reported to have built a “CEO agent” to manage executive-level tasks on his behalf, such as retrieving information, surfacing key decisions, and helping him navigate through Meta’s workforce more efficiently.

In addition, the company also plans to develop a “personal superintelligence” that can achieve individual goals and help in day-to-day life via smart glasses and phone‑based assistants. It can further help users create, plan, connect, and make decisions more effectively, rather than simply automating routine work.

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Zuckerberg is reportedly spending over 10 hours a week on different AI projects and working on technical reviews for Meta. This showcases that the company is all in on AI, signalling a strategic shift to embed advanced intelligence across its products and operations.