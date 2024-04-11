Meta updating ‘HD’ photo sharing in Facebook Messenger and many more features

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has unveiled a significant enhancement to its Messenger platform, allowing users to share high-definition (HD) photos within the app. This update comes as a refinement of the 4K photo-sharing feature introduced back in 2017, aiming to offer users a clearer and more immersive visual experience.

Confusion arose among users when Meta announced the introduction of HD photos, prompting inquiries into the distinction between HD and the existing 4K option. Liz Sweeney, a representative from the Facebook Messenger communications team, clarified to The Verge that the term "HD" essentially refers to images with a resolution of 4,096 x 4,096 pixels per inch.

Previously, 4K photos were subject to heavy compression, affecting their quality based on the network conditions of both the sender and receiver. However, with the new update, these photos will undergo less compression, resulting in improved visual fidelity. Additionally, users will now have the option to activate the "HD" button, enabling seamless 4K sharing, while photos shared without this option will default to a lower resolution of 2K.

In tandem with the HD photo feature, Messenger is also expanding its file-sharing capabilities, allowing users to share files of up to 100MB in size. This represents a substantial increase from the previous 25MB limit and facilitates smoother sharing of videos, eliminating the need for file fragmentation before transmission.

Furthermore, Meta is introducing a new album-sharing feature, enabling users to curate shared albums of photos and videos within group chats. This feature facilitates a collaborative collection of visual memories, such as those from group outings or events. Users can follow simple steps to create and name albums directly within group chats, with options to add or delete images as well as rename albums. Meta emphasises that this feature will be progressively rolled out over the coming weeks, ensuring widespread accessibility among users.

Meta has also introduced QR codes and links for streamlined connectivity with other users. This functionality simplifies the process of adding contacts while on the go, offering a convenient alternative to manually input phone numbers into contact lists.