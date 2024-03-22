scorecardresearch
Meta's Instagram suffers widespread outage, down for thousands of users worldwide

On Thursday, Meta Platforms' popular social media platform, Instagram, experienced a significant outage, leaving thousands of users unable to access the service. According to data from Downdetector.com, the outage affected a substantial number of users across India and the United States.

At its peak, over than 5,000 users reported encountering difficulties in accessing the photo-sharing platform. Downdetector.com, a website that tracks online service disruptions, revealed the extent of the outage through its collation of status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors.

The outage underscores the widespread reliance on social media platforms like Instagram for communication, networking, and content sharing. Users took to other platforms to express their frustration and seek updates on when service would be restored.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Instagram, has yet to release an official statement regarding the cause or duration of the outage.

Published on: Mar 22, 2024, 6:57 AM IST
