Meta to launch WhatsApp tipline to detect deepfakes in India

The Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) has announced its latest initiative in the fight against AI-generated misinformation in India. Teaming up with Meta, their Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU) is set to unveil a WhatsApp tipline on March 25th, aimed at detecting and countering synthetic media.

This innovative platform allows any member of the public to submit audio notes and videos to +91 9999025044 via WhatsApp for assessment. With support available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the tipline aims to identify AI-generated content or any elements thereof.

Pamposh Raina, Head of the DAU, highlighted the unit's focus on tackling media that could potentially mislead or cause harm. "At the DAU, we will specifically address audio and video that could have the potential to mislead people on matters of public importance, and could even cause real-world harm," Raina stated.

The MCA, a collaborative effort spanning various industries and sectors, aims to collectively combat misinformation and its detrimental effects. With 16 members, including fact-checking organisations, media outlets, and civic tech organizations, the alliance continues to grow in its mission to safeguard the integrity of information in the digital age.