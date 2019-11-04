Mi Note 10 launch: Xiaomi to come up with world's 1st 108MP Penta camera smartphone

Weeks after launching Note 8 and Note 8 Pro in India, Xiaomi will soon come up with Mi Note 10, which is expected to sport 108-megapixel Penta camera. The smartphone, touted as the global variant of Mi CC9 Pro, will make its debut Madrid, Spain on November 6. Mi CC9 smartphone will also be launched in China on November 5.

Xiaomi, on its official Twitter account on Sunday, released a teaser confirming Mi Note 10 would be launched in Madrid on 6 November at 11.30 GMT. "Welcome to the new era of smartphone cameras! Join our event to reveal the world's first 108MP Penta camera. Live stream available, stay tuned!" the company tweeted.

Mi Note 10 camera

Mi Note 10 features a huge camera set up, which comprises 5 MP tertiary sensor with 50x zoom, 12 MP secondary sensor for portrait shots, 108 MP primary sensor, 20 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, an 2 MP sensor for supporting macro shots. The company has said the new smartphone would push the camera setup --including ultra-wide-angle, super macro, 108MP camera, telephoto camera -- to a whole new level.

Other features of the smartphone would be out soon.

Xiaomi's much-awaited offerings Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro went to sale in India on October 22. While Redmi Note 8 comes in four colours -- Neptune Blue, Moon Light White, Space Black and Cosmic Purple -- Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in three colours -- Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black.

The base version of Redmi Note 8 comes in two variants -- 4GB RAM + 64 GM storage and 6 GM RAM + 128 GB storage -- and has been priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, which comes in three variants 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 128GB, has been priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Also Read: Xiaomi teases Redmi 8 cameras, battery, design ahead of October 9 launch