Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella creates his own cricket analysis app

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Thursday said he has been spending his free time building an AI-powered cricket analysis app, a tool he even used to pick an all-time Indian Test cricket XI, according to Bloomberg.

Speaking at a company event in Bangalore, Nadella said he developed the Deep Research AI app over Thanksgiving to bring together his love for technology and cricket. “The system produced consensus areas, debates, reasoning chains, everything. It was fantastic,” he said. “I wanted to get a job on the Copilot team.”

He walked the audience through how the tool assessed each selection, including a tight call for captain between Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, with Kohli edging ahead.

Meanwhile, during Nadella’s India trip, Microsoft and the Ministry of Labour and Employment signed a major Memorandum of Understanding in New Delhi. The MoU, signed in the presence of Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Nadella, focuses on expanding job opportunities, scaling up AI-based training and preparing Indian workers for global roles.

A key part of the partnership is Microsoft’s plan to bring more than 15,000 employers and partners from its global network onto the National Career Service (NCS) platform. The government says this will widen access to formal jobs and support high-growth sectors.

The agreement will also deepen AI-led skilling through DigiSaksham, helping millions of young people train in AI, cloud technology, cybersecurity and productivity tools.

“India has achieved a historic milestone in social protection, with coverage rising from 19% in 2015 to an impressive 64.3% in 2025, benefiting over 94 crore citizens. By embedding AI into platforms like e-Shram and the National Career Service, we are fortifying social security and moving closer to our goal of social protection to 100 crore citizens by March 2026,” he said.

Nadella welcomed India’s progress, pointing out that social protection now covers 64.3% of the population, or 940 million people. He also praised the e-Shram initiative for bringing unorganised workers into the safety net and enabling real-time, data-driven policymaking.