Microsoft employee reportedly works 20 hours a week, plays games rest of the day, earns $300,000 salary: See reactions

A recent viral post on X has sparked a lively debate about work-life balance and productivity in the tech industry. The post claims that a Microsoft employee works only 15-20 hours per week, dedicating the rest of their time to playing League of Legends while earning a salary of $300,000.

The Viral Post

The X user, in their post, stated, "Talking to my friend who works at Microsoft & apparently he works 15-20 hr weeks & plays League the rest of the time & gets paid $300k for it." The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 2 million views and sparking a flurry of reactions from other users.

talking to my friend who works at microsoft & apparently he works 15-20 hr weeks & plays league the rest of the time & gets paid $300k for it — Rona Wang (@ronawang) September 27, 2024

Mixed Reactions and Debates:

The post elicited a range of responses, from humorous inquiries about job openings to serious discussions about productivity and work-life balance.

Some users expressed envy and a desire for a similar work schedule:

"What are the reqs for this job and any open positions?”

“Dream job lol I'd love 20 hours a week over 40 so much.”

Others defended the employee's approach, arguing that results matter more than hours worked:

"If they can do the same work in 20 hours that someone else doing the same job would need 40 to achieve — then I don't see the issue.”

"Most CEOs would love a person who got results and hit the mark - no matter how many or few hours they work.”

This incident echoes a recent story about an Amazon employee who claimed to be earning a substantial salary while doing minimal work. These stories highlight the ongoing conversations about the changing nature of work, particularly in the tech industry, where remote work and flexible schedules are becoming increasingly common.