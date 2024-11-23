Microsoft introduces Recall AI for Windows 11 Copilot Plus PCs

Microsoft has unveiled the first preview of its Recall AI feature for Copilot Plus PCs, offering Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel a chance to explore this long-anticipated tool. Designed to capture and organise digital activity, Recall uses AI to enhance productivity and memory recall, though its launch has been delayed multiple times due to security concerns.

Recall takes snapshots of nearly everything users do on their Copilot Plus PCs, creating a searchable timeline. With natural language queries, users can search for past activities, apps, or websites, or simply scroll through a chronological timeline of their actions. AI-powered search results can identify both text and visual elements from the snapshots, making it easier to find specific details.

For privacy-conscious users, Recall is entirely optional. Users must opt-in and enable the feature, and they can manage what is saved or exclude specific apps and websites from being recorded. Microsoft assures users that snapshots are encrypted, stored locally, and inaccessible to the company or third parties. “Microsoft can’t access the keys to view your encrypted data,” the Windows Insider team said, emphasising that Recall data won’t be used to train AI models or shared externally.

To access Recall, users need to enable Windows Hello for authentication and have BitLocker and Secure Boot active. The feature automatically detects and excludes sensitive information such as passwords and credit card details from snapshots. Additionally, snapshots can be deleted easily, giving users control over their data.

Microsoft’s focus on security comes after Recall’s original June launch was postponed due to safety concerns. The feature has since been overhauled to address these issues, and it’s now an opt-in experience that can also be fully uninstalled if desired.

Alongside Recall, Microsoft has introduced Click to Do, an AI-powered feature that enables interactive actions on saved snapshots. Users can copy text, save images, or perform other tasks directly from the snapshots. In future updates, Click to Do will allow users to interact with content like YouTube videos for visual searches using Bing.

Click to Do also promises functionality beyond Recall. By pressing the Windows key and left-clicking, users will see an interactive overlay on their screen, enabling actions on text or images without needing to access Recall.

The current Recall preview is available exclusively on Qualcomm-powered Copilot Plus PCs, with support for Intel and AMD systems expected soon. The rollout will include phased updates, allowing Microsoft to refine the feature based on user feedback.