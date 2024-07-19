Microsoft outage: Many users get 'Blue screen of death' while using Windows laptops, PC

Microsoft Windows users are facing Blue Screen of Death issue across different regions. Many users are taking to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issue. Many users in India have also reported an outage in Microsoft services on Downdetector. Thousands of reports spread across Microsoft products ranging from Teams, Azure, Store have been reported on Downdetector.

Something super weird happening right now: just been called by several totally different media outlets in the last few minutes, all with Windows machines suddenly BSoD’ing (Blue Screen of Death). Anyone else seen this? Seems to be entering recovery mode: pic.twitter.com/DxdLyA9BLA — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) July 19, 2024

Several large multinational companies in India are reporting this problem across facilities.

Two top executives have confirmed to BT that computer users across their networks are witnessing the problem, with device screens turning blue.

BT has been told by the executives that the problem seems to be confined to Windows-based desktop and laptops, and is not affecting Mac machines and Apple iPads.