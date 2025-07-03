Microsoft partners with Premier League to transform the football experience for fans

The Premier League has entered into a five-year strategic partnership with Microsoft, aimed at transforming the way football is experienced by fans around the world. As part of the collaboration, Microsoft becomes the official cloud and AI partner for the League, bringing its suite of advanced technologies to modernise digital infrastructure, match insights, and internal operations.

The partnership, announced on Tuesday, will see Microsoft support the League across four core areas: fan engagement, match insights and analysis, cloud transformation, and organisational productivity. By integrating Microsoft’s AI and cloud services, including Azure OpenAI, Copilot, and Dynamics 365, the Premier League aims to deliver a more intelligent and immersive experience to its global fanbase of over 1.8 billion people across 189 countries.

This new agreement follows the Premier League’s earlier partnership with Oracle, which focused on delivering real-time match statistics and analytics during broadcasts. The Microsoft collaboration, however, goes significantly further, introducing AI-powered personalisation, natural language interaction, and full-scale cloud migration across both fan-facing and internal platforms.

A More Intelligent and Interactive Experience for Fans

At the centre of the partnership is the Premier League Companion, a newly launched AI-powered digital assistant available via the League’s mobile app and website. Built on Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI technology, the Companion allows fans to ask personalised questions and receive insights based on more than 30 seasons of historical data, 300,000 articles, and 9,000 videos.

Whether looking up player statistics, exploring team rivalries, or reviewing match histories, fans can access tailored content in real time. The tool will also expand over the course of the season to support open-text questions in native languages, audio translations, and eventually, real-time guidance for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players. The AI assistant will act as a virtual manager, helping users make strategic decisions for their fantasy squads.

Microsoft’s technologies will also enhance the live match experience with real-time data overlays and in-broadcast insights, providing fans with a deeper understanding of on-field action as it happens. Archived footage and post-match analysis will become more accessible and engaging, offering context beyond standard highlights.

In addition to elevating fan interaction, Microsoft will support the League in migrating its core technology infrastructure to Azure, enabling greater scalability and integration of AI-driven tools. Internal operations will be modernised through Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations, and the Power Platform, thereby streamlining workflows and supporting data-informed decision-making across departments.

Richard Masters, chief executive of the Premier League, said: “This partnership will help us engage with fans in new ways — from personalised content to real-time match insights. We look forward to working together over the next five years to deliver more innovative experiences to all Premier League supporters around the world.”

With less than two months to go before the start of the new season, the Premier League and Microsoft say this agreement will help redefine how fans around the world experience the game, making it more accessible, interactive, and personalised than ever before.