Microsoft rolls out famous OpenAI to one of its popular services

Microsoft has announced that it is expanding access to OpenAI's software, which is currently in a preview phase for its cloud-computing customers through a program called the Azure OpenAI Service. The expansion will make the software generally available, which is expected to result in an increase in usage.

The general availability of Azure OpenAI Service will be a part of Microsoft's "commitment to democratizing AI, and ongoing partnership with OpenAI".



Microsoft is making it possible for more businesses to use advanced AI models, including GPT-3.5, Codex, and DALL-E 2, by making the Azure OpenAI Service widely available. These AI models will be supported by Microsoft Azure, which is an optimized platform for businesses.

Additionally, businesses will soon be able to use a version of GPT-3.5 called ChatGPT, which has also been trained to run on Microsoft's Azure AI infrastructure. The ChatGPT AI went viral as it provided answers and solutions to complex questions in a way never seen before.

Microsoft has also been considering increasing its $1 billion investment in OpenAI, which was announced in 2019. OpenAI's ChatGPT, a text-based chatbot that can generate prose, poetry, and computer code, generated significant public interest after its release in November.

Dealing with the Dangers of AI

Microsoft claims that it will be vetting customer applications to ensure the software is not used for harmful purposes. It will use filters to screen for any potentially harmful content.

Both companies-Microsoft and OpenAI, have also put in place their own rules and guidelines for using the models on the Azure OpenAI Service. Developers who want to use the service have to apply and explain how they will use the models, and the filters in place will detect any offensive or harmful content. If there is any violation of the rules, Microsoft may ask the developer to stop using the service.