Microsoft Xbox Ally handhelds with Asus launched: Specs, features, and availability

Microsoft has officially revealed its first Xbox-branded handheld gaming devices, developed in partnership with ASUS. The two new handhelds, ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, are designed to deliver a seamless portable gaming experience, combining the power of Xbox with the flexibility of Windows.

Announced during a virtual event over the weekend, Xbox President Sarah Bond described the devices as “an Xbox you can hold in your hands,” allowing users to access their full gaming library anywhere they go, including titles from the Microsoft Store, Steam, Epic Games, Battle.net, GOG, and Ubisoft Connect.

The devices are part of Project Kennan, a joint effort by Microsoft and ASUS that’s been in development for over a year.

Two models for different gamers

The white ROG Xbox Ally is a mainstream model aimed at casual to core gamers, offering 720p performance powered by a newly revealed AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It supports up to 1080p gaming thanks to a shared 7-inch 1080p screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support.

Meanwhile, the more powerful ROG Xbox Ally X is built for high-performance gaming, featuring the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB of LPDDR5X-8000 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It is designed to comfortably handle games at 900p to 1080p resolution.

Both models maintain the core design of ASUS’ existing handheld gaming PCs but benefit from Microsoft’s software refinements to make the Windows-based handheld experience more intuitive and console-like.

A handheld-optimised Xbox interface

A standout feature is the brand-new full-screen Xbox experience on Windows, which acts as a launcher and unified interface for all major PC gaming storefronts. Designed to eliminate the complexity of Windows on smaller screens, this interface boots up immediately when the device is powered on, bypassing the traditional desktop and background processes to free up memory for gameplay.

Microsoft has also enhanced the Xbox Game Bar, making it more controller-friendly and adding features like quick app switching, settings access, and easy navigation between games and platforms. A dedicated Xbox button allows users to quickly return to the home screen, similar to how it works on Xbox consoles.

Other improvements include the ability to log into Windows via the controller without using the touchscreen and launch popular apps like Discord more seamlessly.

Built with portability and comfort in mind

Both Xbox Ally models feature contoured hand grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers to suit a wide range of hand sizes. Users can take their games on the go while still accessing features like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Remote Play, allowing them to stream games from an Xbox Series X at home or play from the cloud.

As a bonus, Microsoft is offering free access to Game Pass for new users purchasing these devices, unlocking hundreds of games, including Balatro, Gears Tactics, and Vampire Survivors, right out of the box.

The ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X are expected to hit the market by the end of the year.