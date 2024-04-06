Microsoft Xbox chaos continues: Loses key executive amid continued gaming shake-up

In a significant development for the gaming industry, Kareem Choudhry, a long-serving executive at Microsoft, bids farewell after dedicating more than 26 years to the tech giant. Reports from Windows Central confirm that Choudhry's departure, marking his last day today, has prompted a reorganisation within the Xbox teams. This move comes merely six months following a substantial restructuring of Xbox leadership and amidst ongoing alterations to Microsoft's gaming approach.

Choudhry, who played a pivotal role in shaping Microsoft's gaming landscape, recently shifted focus towards the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into Xbox operations. Notably, The Verge's exclusive unveiling of a new Xbox AI chatbot this week underscored Choudhry's involvement in advancing Microsoft's AI plans. Additionally, he spearheaded initiatives such as the implementation of backward compatibility support and the launch of Xbox Cloud Gaming, popularly known as xCloud, in 2019.

With Choudhry's exit, Microsoft is realigning his former domain, Xbox Emerging Tech, under the leadership of Roanne Sones within the Xbox hardware division. Concurrently, a new entity named Xbox Experiences and Platforms emerges, entrusted to Ashley McKissick and Kevin Gammill. Reports suggest that this move aims to enhance the user experience across Windows and Xbox consoles.

This latest restructure within the Xbox realm coincides with Microsoft's ongoing deliberations over strategy shifts in its gaming division. Earlier this year, Microsoft made waves by expanding its gaming portfolio, making previously Xbox-exclusive titles available on rival platforms such as PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Notably, the imminent arrival of Sea of Thieves on Sony's console on April 30th marks a significant milestone.

Insiders familiar with Microsoft's plans divulge that the company is actively exploring the possibility of further Xbox-exclusive titles crossing over to PS5. The impending release of Sea of Thieves serves as a litmus test for gauging the feasibility of such ventures.

In tandem with these developments, Microsoft remains committed to advancing next-gen Xbox hardware. Gaming chief Phil Spencer recently hinted at the potential introduction of an Xbox handheld device in an interview with Polygon. Moreover, Spencer's mention of potential collaborations with PC storefronts like Epic Games Store and Itch.io suggests that Microsoft is contemplating broader strategic overhauls.

Amidst all this, Microsoft is gearing up for its highly anticipated summer Xbox showcase. Set to unfold on Sunday, June 9th, the event promises a slew of announcements, including the unveiling of a new Gears of War title. Attendees can also anticipate release dates for eagerly awaited titles such as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, alongside the debut of a new installment in the iconic Call of Duty franchise slated for later this year.