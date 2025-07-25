Microsoft's new tool lets you build apps without coding: Should developers be worried?

Microsoft just unveiled a tool that could revolutionise software development. GitHub Spark lets you build fully functional apps by describing your needs in plain English.

You can now ask for a restaurant finder that adapts to your preferences or a finance tracker that syncs with Google Sheets, and Spark will write the code, design the interface, and even deploy it live, all in a few minutes.

Advertisement

Related Articles

And you don’t even need to know how to code.

Spark is Now Live for Copilot Pro+ Users

Now available in public preview, GitHub Spark lives inside the Copilot Pro+ subscription. Microsoft quietly announced it, but don’t let the soft launch fool you; this is one of the most powerful no-code tools we've seen yet.

Spark generates what GitHub calls “micro apps”, smart, complete apps with frontend and backend functionality. No setup. No server configuration. No API keys. Everything from development to deployment happens inside GitHub.

It’s powered by Claude Sonnet 4, a leading AI model from Anthropic, but Spark also plays well with other big-name models like OpenAI, Meta, DeepSeek, and xAI. And the best part? You don’t have to manage any of it. Just describe your idea, and Spark takes care of the rest.

Advertisement

Who Should Be Excited and Who Should Be Worried?

If you’re a non-coder or a startup founder with an idea but no dev team, this is a dream come true. Spark supports natural language, drag-and-drop editing, and even gives you instant previews and one-click deployment. You could have a working prototype before your coffee gets cold.

But if you're a developer who makes a living writing boilerplate code, this might keep you up at night.

While advanced users can still dive into the code using GitHub Codespaces or VS Code, Microsoft is clearly betting on a future where AI does the heavy lifting. You can tweak what Spark generates, refine the UI with visual tools, or just tell it what to fix, and it does.

Advertisement

Microsoft isn’t hiding its ambitions here. With over 150 million developers already on GitHub, Spark is meant to be the new standard, a full-stack development environment built around AI, not traditional programming.

And while it’s not free, the subscription gives you a decent monthly quota, unlimited manual edits, and support for multiple apps. Pay-as-you-go options are coming soon for heavier users.

The message is clear: coding as we know it is changing. Whether you're excited, sceptical, or slightly terrified, GitHub Spark is here. And it might just be the beginning of a future where knowing how to code is no longer a requirement.