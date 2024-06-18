Milestone Systems opens experience centre in India, debuts cloud-based video management software

Bangalore, India - Milestone Systems, a global leader in data-driven video technology, has inaugurated its first Experience Center in India, located in Bangalore. This state-of-the-art facility showcases the company's advanced video technologies across a range of industries, including manufacturing automation, data centre security, and healthcare safety.

The opening also marked the launch of Milestone Kite, the company's new cloud-based video management software, in India. Milestone Kite is a highly scalable solution compatible with over 25,000 devices and accessible globally. Its ease of installation and minimal infrastructure requirements empower businesses to simplify security management, allowing them to focus on core operations.

"We're incredibly excited to be opening our brand-new Experience Center in India as it embarks on its Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative—a pivotal moment in the country's history," said Malou Toft, Vice President, Milestone Systems for APAC. "Milestone is committed to becoming a trusted growth partner by offering advanced video technologies that enhance productivity, unlocking capabilities such as data-driven business analytics, industrial automation, and real-time incident reporting."

The Experience Center highlights the versatility of advanced video applications beyond traditional surveillance. Visitors can experience technologies such as heatmapping for optimised manufacturing and data centre operations, crowd management solutions for airports, and AI-powered passenger flow analytics for public transport.

Milestone Kite is particularly beneficial for organisations with multiple locations and a limited number of cameras at each site. It's ideal for businesses with limited IT resources, bandwidth constraints, or those unable to install on-site gateway hardware. The software's flexibility is further enhanced by its ability to integrate with a range of value-added solutions, from simple visitor tracking to complex AI-powered analytics.

The centre's opening coincides with India's "Viksit Bharat 2047" initiative, aiming to transform the nation into a developed economy by its 100th year of independence. This initiative emphasises boosting manufacturing, exports, and infrastructure development, including airports and industrial corridors.

Danish Ambassador to India, His Excellency Freddy Svane, commended the partnership between Denmark and India, stating: "The relationship between Denmark and India is built upon a commitment to multifaceted, sustainable partnerships that benefit both our countries. The launch of Milestone’s first Experience Center in India is a testament to the ongoing strength of this bilateral relationship, and I look forward to seeing more Danish companies expanding their presence and forging deeper roots in this incredibly dynamic, fast-growing economy. Milestone is playing a part in the realisation of Viksit Bharat by tapping into the country as the world’s new powerhouse of technologies and talents."

Toft emphasised Milestone's commitment to supporting India's economic progress, stating: "By focusing on key verticals such as automobile manufacturing, smart cities, critical infrastructure, and data centres, we want to help support economic progress, leading the way for improved well-being across all parts of society. As our Experience Center demonstrates, our technology can also play a crucial role in quality-of-life contexts by enhancing public safety, improving the efficiency of infrastructure, and offering a more secure environment at locations such as schools and hospitals. We’re looking forward to partnering with stakeholders across a diverse range of sectors as India works towards a future of greater prosperity for all.”

This Experience Center is Milestone Systems' third in the Asia Pacific region and marks the company's continued expansion in the Indian market.