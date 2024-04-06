Mobile gamers rejoice as Apple eases App Store restrictions, opening doors for retro game emulators

Tech giant Apple has announced a significant loosening of its App Store regulations, allowing retro game emulators to enter its marketplace. This development, unveiled on Friday, signals a pivotal shift in Apple's approach, permitting game emulators to be available for download globally. However, Apple emphasises that these games must adhere to all relevant laws, hinting at a strict crackdown on pirated titles.

The decision is poised to revolutionise the landscape for retro console emulators, previously restricted from iOS devices, leaving iPhone users to seek alternative methods like jailbreaking. This move could potentially curb the growing trend of exploring third-party app stores, particularly in the European Union, where recent regulatory changes have facilitated their emergence.

Alongside the pivotal adjustment concerning emulators, Apple has also revised its guidelines concerning "super apps" like WeChat. The tech giant now mandates that mini-games and mini-apps within such platforms must utilise HTML5 technology, clarifying that they cannot be native apps or games.

Observers note that these changes are likely a response to mounting legal pressures, notably the antitrust lawsuit filed by the United States. This legal action accuses Apple of stifling competition, particularly targeting cloud game streaming apps and super apps. Recently, Apple has made concessions by allowing cloud streaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now onto the App Store.

"This is a significant milestone, as it allows all iOS users the freedom to play any AAA game via cloud gaming. It also opens up opportunities for game developers to build more gaming apps for iOS. Additionally, with third-party app stores, it brings neutrality and offers users more choices for app stores," Harshit Jain, CEO and Co-Founder at OnePlay told Business Today.

Internationally, Apple appears to be reacting to similar pressures from the European Commission. In a further amendment, the company has announced its willingness to permit music streaming apps in the European Union to include in-app links redirecting users to external purchases and mentioning pricing details. Moreover, developers are now allowed to request users' email addresses expressly for sending links to purchase digital music content or services from their websites.