Apple's ‘next big thing’ could be a small robot that follows you everywhere

Apple is reportedly exploring the potential of personal robotics, with teams investigating the development of a mobile robot that can follow users around their homes. The tech giant is also said to be working on an advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around, according to a report by Bloomberg.

While the projects are still in their early stages, the move into robotics could help Apple gain a larger presence in consumers' homes and leverage advances in artificial intelligence. The robotics work is being conducted within Apple's hardware engineering division and its AI and machine-learning group.



However, the company hasn't committed to either project as a company yet, with the work still deemed to be in the early research phase. Apple's pursuit of the 'next big thing' continues, with the company exploring a range of projects, including an updated Vision Pro, touch-screen Macs, AirPods with built-in cameras, and new health technologies like a noninvasive blood sugar monitor.



Artificial intelligence is also a major focus, with Apple AI researchers investigating the use of algorithms to help bots navigate cluttered spaces within people's homes. The company is also hiring for robotics-related roles, indicating an expansion in the teams working on the project.

According to the report, Apple has a facility that resembles a home-like setup close to the Apple Park which is built in order to test Apple's smart home equipment. Apart from the robot, the report claims that Apple is also testing a home hub with an iPad-like display.