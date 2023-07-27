MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar shares semiconductor report card ahead of Semicon India 2023

A day ahead of the second edition of Semicon India 2023, which is scheduled for July 28 to 30 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state of Electronics & IT, shared a report card of the work commenced in the past 18 months (since the semiconductor PLI scheme was announced in December 2021). Giving a comparison of the multiple failed attempts in the semiconductor ecosystem post-Independence, he stated that “during the first edition of Semicon India held in 2022, there was a lot of cynicism and question marks based on India’s history in semiconductors. But this time it is a global summit where over 200 top delegates and companies around the world are attending and is being represented.”

Chandrasekhar added that over the past 65–70 years, political leaders could not fathom the criticality of this industry due to which India missed the semiconductor bus. “Back in 1987, India was just two years behind the node and chips, but today we are 12 generations behind. This is the gap which has been caused. This is how far behind we have been left in semiconductors on the last 40 years of inaction.”

However, India has got its act together and starting with the semiconductor PLI worth Rs 76,000 crore is aiming to make India a chip-making hub, he said. For this, the government is focusing on all aspects from semiconductor fabs, to compound fabs, assembly, testing and packaging, and even design.

Chandrasekhar said, “Micron, a world major in semiconductor memory space, has announced its first ever investment in India for $2.75 billion ATMP project in Gujarat. A big milestone in developing supply chain packaging and fabs. Micron is expected to create at least 5,000 new direct and 15,000 community jobs.” He added that India has also received several proposals in ATMP and fabs which are being evaluated by India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) including 40 nm CMOS fab and multiple compound semiconductor, ATMP and fab proposals. “We are also modernising fab at SCL Mohali with the help of major global players and amount of Rs 10,000 crore has been [earmarked] for it.”

Progress has been made under design linked incentive (DLI) scheme as well. “Under Semicon India, over 30 semiconductor design start-ups have been set up in India including some from semiconductor leaders from Silicon Valley. Five start-ups have already received government financial support and another 25 start-ups are being evaluated for the proposals for NextGen products and devices.”

As India had over 20% of the global semiconductor design talent, key players in the global ecosystem like Applied Materials and LAM Research, among others, have made India the skilling and talent hub.

While the minister refused to comment on any big announcement or proposals that are expected to be approved during Semicon India 2023, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, industry sources said that some memoranda of understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the conference. Industry sources reveal that one of the 40nm fab proposal also might get the go ahead.