Most iPhones sold in the US will now be made in India, announces CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that the majority of iPhones sold in the United States during the April to June 2025 quarter will be manufactured in India, marking a significant shift in the tech giant’s global production strategy.

Speaking during the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Cook stated, "A majority of iPhones sold in the US will have India as their country of origin," while adding that Vietnam will account for almost all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods sold in the US market.

The announcement comes as Apple looks to mitigate the impact of US President Donald Trump's ongoing tariff policies, which have targeted goods imported from China. Although some tech products, including smartphones and semiconductors, have been granted a temporary reprieve, Cook warned that if current tariff regimes remain unchanged, they could add up to $900 million to Apple’s costs during the quarter.

"We are not able to precisely estimate the impact of tariffs, as we are uncertain of potential future actions prior to the end of the quarter," Cook said.

India’s growing role in Apple’s supply chain is driven by both economic and strategic factors. One key reason is the comparatively lower reciprocal tariffs on Indian-made products versus those from China and Vietnam. Apple has also taken pre-emptive measures to avoid looming US duties by rapidly accelerating exports. Since March, six cargo jets carrying approximately 600 tonnes of iPhones, amounting to around 1.5 million units, have been airlifted from India to the US.

Despite this shift, Cook clarified that China would remain Apple’s core manufacturing base for most products sold outside the United States. As of now, China accounts for 76.6% of global phone production, followed by Vietnam (9.9%), India (8.4%), and South Korea (1.2%).

Apple began assembling iPhones in India in 2017 through its contract manufacturers, initially focusing on entry-level models before expanding to Pro models in 2022. In FY 2024–25, Apple assembled $22 billion worth of iPhones in India, a 60% increase over the previous year. India now accounts for one in every five iPhones produced globally.

Meanwhile, Apple’s sales in China fell 2.3% to $16 billion in the March quarter, as the company faces mounting competition from domestic rivals such as Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo. Apple is also grappling with delays in launching new artificial intelligence features, further complicating its performance in the region.

On a more optimistic note, Cook highlighted record-breaking sales in several international markets, including India, and confirmed plans to open new Apple retail stores in the country later this year. Apple sold 75.9 million iPhones in the United States alone in 2024, underlining the strategic importance of the American market as it reconfigures its supply chain.