Most messed up thing at Twitter: 10 people managing for every one person coding, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk has taken the reins of Twitter from the former leadership and he is already set to make some big changes in how the company works. The billionaire has hinted at a major issue in Twitter's management. Musk claims the most messed up thing at Twitter is that it has almost 10 people managing every single person who is coding. Musk had sent out a tweet highlighting the new internal mail from Twitter management which got the conversation going about managers in the company.

There seem to be 10 people “managing” for every one person coding — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

In the same thread, Elon Musk also mentioned that he has no idea about who is the current CEO of Twitter. When prompted by another user, he said, "My title is Chief Twit right there in the bio. No idea who the CEO is."

My title is Chief Twit right there in the bio. No idea who the CEO is. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Elon Musk has some grand plans for Twitter, ranging from changes in the management to introducing a new moderation council. Furthermore, Musk may also start asking Twitter Blue users to pay a much bigger sum for subscription. Reportedly, even current Twitter blue checkmark holders will have to comply with this new change. Twitter employees have been asked to implement these changes by November 7. They have been given the option to either meet the deadline or pack and leave.

According to documents seen by The Verge, Elon Musk is planning to charge around $20 from Twitter Blue subscribers, a service that begun last year. If the report is to be believed, only the Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to get the popular Blue tick verification mark.