Moto G 5G launched in India; check out prices, specifications

Smartphone maker Motorola has launched the all new Moto G 5G, which is being touted as the first budget-friendly smartphone to have 5G connectivity today.

Moto G 5G has been launched in India at a price range of Rs 20,999 and is exclusively available on Flipkart from December 7. In India, this smartphone will be available in 6GB+128GB storage variant with the option of expanded storage of 1TB and two colour variants -- Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver.

Moto G 5G specifications

The Moto G 5G is packed with a gamut of features. This phone has a 6.67 Full HD+ inch display that has a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh with 20W TurboPower fast charging. The smartphone maker claims the TurboPower fast charger provides 10 hours of power in merely 15 minutes.

The latest Motorola smartphone features India's first 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. This phone operates on Android 10. This smartphone comprises a triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera setup.

The triple rear camera setup comprises a 48MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.7, 8MP wide angle lens with an aperture of f/2.2 and 2MP macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4.

Moto G 5G has an IP52 certification, which means the smartphone is waterproof. This smartphone has a height of 76.08 mm, depth of 9.89 mm and height of 166.13 mm and weighs 210 grammes.

