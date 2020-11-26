Flipkart Black Friday Sale goes live; impressive discounts on smartphones

Flipkart will kick off its Black Friday sale this week, bringing in impressive discounts on smartphone brands for those who missed out on the deals during the festive season. Brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and Oppo will feature in the deals, which are to continue until November 30 when the Motorola Moto G 5G is slated to launch.
In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is again on sale, coming with Flipkart's smart upgrade option. SBI credit card holders can get an additional 5 per cent cashback on EMI transactions.
Here are some brands to look out for:
Realme:
One could purchase the Realme Narzo 20 Pro for Rs.13,999, or avail the exchange offer available for up to Rs. 13,100. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a rear quad camera set-up with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W charging.
Realme is also hosting a sale on its official website starting November 23 that will continue till November 30.
Samsung:
Samsung's Galaxy S20+, as well as the Galaxy Note 10+ can be bought with discounts, with an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,300 being offered with both phones. The former device comes with an 8GB RAM and a 128GB storage, which can be bought for Rs. 49,999 with no-cost EMI. The Galaxy Note 10+ has a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at Rs.54,000.
During Flipkart's Black Friday sale, the Samsung Galaxy A70 is down by Rs 5,000, going for Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while the version with an 8GB RAM can be bought for Rs.25,999.
Apple:
The iPhone XR is available for Rs.38,999 and Rs.43,999 for the 64GB and 128GB respectively during the sale, with an
exchange offer of up to Rs 14,300. The iPhone SE 2020 too, comes with the exchange offer, along with a price drop of Rs 10,000 to Rs.32,999.
The Oppo F15, with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is being offered for Rs 2,000 cheaper at Rs 14,990, while the LG G8X with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage has received a significant discount; going from Rs 70,000 down to Rs 27,990.
The Black Friday sale ends November 30, while the Motorola Moto G 5G launches at noon the same day.