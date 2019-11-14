Moto Razr 2019 launched: Iconic phone likely to be priced over Rs 1 lakh in India

Motorola has brought back the new version of its iconic Moto Razr. However, if you are planning to buy the iconic phone, you'll have to shell out $1,500 or Rs 1,08,273. While the Moto Razr 2019 is yet to be released in India, the company said that the phone will be launched in the country very soon. Considering how expensive the Moto Razr 2019 is globally, the Motorola phone is likely to be expensive in India also. However, the company will also look to take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy Fold in India.

The all-new Moto Razr 2019 offers a premium design and has two screens. One of the screens is for the main display when the phone is unfolded and the other one is when the phone remains folded. The main screen has minimal bezels on the sides. The phone comes with a flexible pOLED display of 6.2-inches in size.

One can enjoy a 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio similar to previous Motorola phones. Moto Razr 2019 comes wilth a 2.7-inch gOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4:3.

When folded, the Quick View display will show you notifications as well as let users take selfies. The Quick View display includes a 16MP camera equipped with EIS, Night Vision mode and more. The same camera turns into a rear camera when the phone is unfolded. There is another camera inside of 5MP.

The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the bottom.

The Moto Razr 2019 is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone comes with a 2510mAh battery and a 15W quick charging support.

