Motorola Edge 50 Pro set to launch in India today; check specs, expected price, and more

Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the Edge 50 Pro today at 12 pm IST. The global launch event will see the phone's release on Flipkart immediately after. Interested viewers can view the launch event live using the embed below.

Expected Price and Features

Though the official price is not confirmed, leaks suggest an expected price of Rs 44,999. The Edge 50 Pro comes with a curved display, a centred punch-hole selfie camera, water and dust resistance, 50W wireless charging, and a 125W wired charger. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and an AI-powered camera system.

It will be available in three colours: black, purple, and white, and will feature a large 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits.

It will also offer a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation and 30x hybrid zoom. The Edge 50 Pro will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, a vegan leather finish, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.