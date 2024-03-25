Upcoming smartphone launches in April 2024: OnePlus Nord CE4, Samsung M55 to Moto Edge 50 Pro and Realme GT5 Pro

The first three months of 2024 has witnessed the launch of various new smartphones ranging from the top of line devices from brands like Samsung, OnePlus and other manufacturers providing details in the more affordable price segments. The month of April will witness some notable launches from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and Motorola.

The smartphone market is set to heat up with several major launches lined up for the month of April. Here’s a sneak peek into what’s coming:

Samsung Galaxy M55

Samsung’s mid-range smartphone Galaxy M55 is said to launch just a few days after the launch of Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55. The Galaxy M55 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus is adding a new smartphone to the Nord line-up - the OnePlus Nord CE 4 on April 1, 2024. The upcoming Nord phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It will also feature a 1.5K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moto Edge 50 Pro

Motorola is all set to launch its latest flagship - the Edge 50 Pro on April 3, 2024. The smartphone will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K resolution curved OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Edge 50 Pro will also be the first smartphone with the capability of capturing Pantone-validated colours.

Realme GT 5 Pro

Realme is expected to introduce its flagship GT 5 Pro in India soon. The GT 5 Pro features a metal frame and vegan leather back panel. It houses a 5,400 mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Google Pixel 8a launch in May

One of the most awaited smartphone launches, the Google Pixel 8a will be making its debut at Google I/O 2024 on May 14. The Pixel 8a will be a toned-down version of the Pixel 8 and will be powered by the Tensor G3 along with Google AI features. The phone is expected to get some significant upgrades compared to the Pixel 7A.