Motorola Razr 50 Ultra reportedly coming soon, potential successor to Razr 40 Ultra; see details

Motorola enthusiasts may have reason to rejoice later this year as murmurs of a new foldable handset, the Razr 50 Ultra, have begun to circulate. Serving as the potential successor to the Razr 40 Ultra, which made its debut in 2023.

Details surrounding the Razr 50 Ultra remain scarce, but recent developments hint at an imminent unveiling. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification website has reportedly listed a Motorola smartphone bearing the model number XT2453-1, bearing a striking resemblance to last year's acclaimed Motorola Edge 40 Ultra. This listing was first uncovered by 91Mobiles.

While the EEC listing refrains from disclosing the smartphone's name, speculation points towards a device codenamed 'Motorola Glory', aligning closely with the model number XT-2453-3. Rumours suggest that the device may adopt the Razr+ branding upon its US release, potentially christened as the Motorola Razr+ 2024. Leaked renders indicate a return to the nostalgic clamshell-style foldable design, hinting at Motorola's commitment to blending retro charm with cutting-edge technology.

Reflecting on its predecessor, the Razr 40 Ultra, which garnered acclaim upon its global release including in India, sets a high benchmark for its potential successor. Boasting a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the Razr 40 Ultra features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED inner display with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, complemented by a 3.6-inch pOLED external screen boasting a 144Hz refresh rate.

Camera capabilities on the Razr 40 Ultra include a 12-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, while a 32-megapixel selfie camera ensures crystal-clear self-portraits. The device offers ample storage with 256GB of internal memory and is fuelled by a robust 3,800mAh battery, boasting support for 30W wired and 8W wireless charging.