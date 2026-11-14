Motorola Signature 27 vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Which flagship offers more for your money?

Motorola Signature 27 vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra - Specifications compared

Specification Motorola Signature 27 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra India availability Expected soon (exact date awaited) Available in India India price Not announced Starts at ₹1,54,999 (256GB, current Samsung.com price) Display 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED Duo Tandem display 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Resolution 1.5K QHD+ Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Adaptive 1–120Hz Peak brightness Up to 12,000 nits (claimed) Not specified in the same measurement Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Rear cameras 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 200MP periscope telephoto 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto, 10MP telephoto Front camera 50MP 12MP Battery 7,000mAh 5,000mAh Wired charging 90W 60W Wireless charging 50W Supported Software Android 17 Android 16-based One UI 8.5 Special features ArcticMesh cooling, Audio by Bang & Olufsen S Pen, Privacy Display, Galaxy AI

Motorola specifications are based on its global announcement. India-specific pricing and availability are awaited. Samsung's price reflects its current online listing and may change with offers.

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Display and performance - Motorola bets on brightness, Samsung offers Privacy Display

The Motorola Signature 27 features a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED Duo Tandem display with 1.5K resolution and a claimed peak brightness of up to 12,000 nits. Its tandem display technology uses two emissive layers to deliver brighter visuals, improved colour reproduction and better power efficiency. The screen also supports Dolby Vision and Pantone-validated colour calibration.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra, meanwhile, comes with a larger 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Its standout addition is Privacy Display, which allows you to limit screen visibility from people viewing the phone at an angle. You can activate the feature for selected apps, notifications or the entire screen.

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On the performance front, Motorola uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, while Samsung is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. Both are designed for demanding applications, gaming and on-device AI features.

Motorola also highlights its ArcticMesh cooling system, which combines a larger vapour chamber with micro-diamond-infused thermal material to manage heat. Samsung, on the other hand, uses a redesigned vapour chamber that the company says improves thermal performance by 21% compared with its predecessor.

Camera comparison - Motorola's 200MP periscope vs Samsung's quad-camera setup

Photography is a major focus for both smartphones, but their camera configurations take different approaches.

The Motorola Signature 27 features a triple rear-camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA L910 primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The phone also gets a 50-megapixel front camera. Motorola has highlighted its camera system's imaging capabilities and a dedicated action sensor designed to capture motion information.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a quad rear-camera setup. It includes a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It also has a 12-megapixel front camera.

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While Motorola brings a high-resolution 200-megapixel periscope camera, Samsung offers two dedicated telephoto cameras and multiple optical and optical-quality zoom options. However, camera resolution alone does not determine image quality. Low-light photography, stabilisation, colour reproduction and video performance will need to be assessed through real-world testing.

Battery and charging - Motorola has the bigger battery

The Motorola Signature 27 packs a 7,000mAh battery, supported by 90W wired TurboPower charging and 50W wireless charging. Motorola claims that the phone can get enough power for a day of use in as little as 12 minutes under its specified testing conditions. Actual charging times will depend on usage, temperature and other factors.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, meanwhile, has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 60W wired charging. Samsung claims that the phone can reach up to 75% charge in around 30 minutes. The device also supports wireless charging.

On paper, Motorola has an advantage in battery capacity and charging speeds. However, battery capacity alone doesn't determine how long a phone will last. Actual endurance will depend on display settings, processor efficiency, network conditions and usage.

Price and availability in India

Motorola has unveiled the Signature 27 globally, but its India launch date and retail price have not yet been announced. The company has indicated that the smartphone will be coming to India, but you will have to wait for the official announcement to know its local pricing and sale date. Its global pricing should not be treated as an India retail price.

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The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is already available in India. On Samsung's official website, the 256GB variant is currently listed at ₹1,54,999, while the 512GB model is priced at ₹1,74,999. These are current online prices and may vary with promotional offers.

For you, if considering a premium Android smartphone, the Motorola Signature 27 brings a larger battery, faster advertised charging and a high-resolution periscope camera. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra, meanwhile, offers a versatile quad-camera system, S Pen support, Privacy Display and an established flagship experience.

The final comparison will depend on Motorola's India pricing and how the Signature 27 performs in everyday use. Until then, Samsung remains the option with confirmed India availability and pricing.