Motovolt unveils electric vehicles at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 including digital pedal bike and e-bike conversion kit

Motovolt Mobility Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled an ambitious range of next-generation electric vehicles (EVs) at the Auto Expo 2025. With a focus on solving urban India’s mobility challenges, the Kolkata-based company is revolutionising transportation with purpose-built designs, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable solutions.

The Indian EV market is projected to grow from USD 8 billion in 2023 to USD 117 billion by 2032. Tapping into this immense potential, Motovolt’s new lineup is designed for both individual commuters and commercial needs, offering innovative solutions for eco-friendly, efficient, and accessible mobility.

Key Highlights of Motovolt’s New EV Range

1. Hyper One: India’s first digital pedal motorbike, Hyper One, blends the agility of a bike with the power of a motorcycle. Equipped with a foot-operated digital pedal, it delivers 0-40 km/h acceleration in seconds, a top speed of 110 km/h, and a range of 105 km. Designed for thrill-seekers, the bike offers 90 Nm of torque, redefining e-motorbiking in India.

2. HUM NYC: Tailored for New York City’s demanding last-mile delivery sector, HUM NYC is India’s first multi-utility speed pedelec. It features a 42 km/h top speed, a payload capacity of 200 kg, and a riding range of 130 km on a single charge. Battery-swapping compatibility enhances its efficiency.

3. M7 Series:

• M7: A versatile utility-focused vehicle ideal for logistics and personal use. Sporting a sporty design, it combines practicality with performance.

• M7 Rally: A robust, high-performance version, offering 0-40 km/h acceleration in 3 seconds, an 80 km/h top speed, and a 120 km range. Perfect for urban and professional users alike.

4. CLIP: The world’s smallest and most convenient e-bike conversion kit. This plug-and-play device instantly transforms any standard bike into an e-bike, bringing e-mobility within everyone’s reach.

Motovolt has already deployed over 25,000 vehicles across India, reducing carbon emissions by 142,000 kg. The new range will amplify these positive effects, aligning with the government’s target of 30% EV penetration by 2030.

Tushar Choudhary, Founder & CEO of Motovolt commented, “Our latest EV range isn’t just about new products - it’s a leap toward creating a more inclusive, sustainable urban mobility ecosystem. Every vehicle we design is a step closer to achieving India’s ambitious EV penetration goals while offering unmatched value to our users. We aim to inspire a shift in how cities move, work, and live."