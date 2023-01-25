Move over ChatGPT, Microsoft’s new AI tool is helping developers code faster

With the increasingly competitive technology market, Microsoft has been steadily developing its code-writing and generative AI software, GitHub Copilot. By leveraging its existing software suite, Microsoft is focusing on making GitHub Copilot a more user-friendly tool that increases the productivity of developers by helping them write code faster, smarter, and more efficiently than ever before.

The GitHub Copilot has been available to the public since June of last year and hit 4,00,000 subscribers within a month. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on Tuesday that more than 1 million people had used the AI tool to date.

It works by providing developers with an AI assistant, which can offer advice and guidance on coding tasks, suggest solutions to common coding problems, and provide automated code-writing solutions. GitHub Copilot can also help developers streamline their workflow, and help them to avoid costly mistakes, as well as allowing them to deploy code to their desired platforms quickly and easily.

In addition to its coding capabilities, GitHub Copilot also provides developers with generative AI software. This software helps developers create custom datasets and models, enabling them to build powerful, data-driven applications. By leveraging machine learning and AI, developers can quickly create custom datasets and models, which can then be used to build applications and services. This makes it easier for developers to create powerful, data-driven applications, without having to manually build them from scratch.

GitHub Copilot also provides a feature called "Code Navigation" which helps developers navigate through their codebase more easily. This feature allows developers to quickly jump to different parts of their code by providing a searchable list of all the functions, variables, and classes in the codebase. This can save a lot of time and make the process of navigating through a large codebase much easier.

In addition to these features, GitHub Copilot also provides a feature called "Code Reviews" which allows developers to collaborate with their team members and get feedback on their code. This feature allows developers to share their code with their team members and get feedback on it in real-time. This can help to improve the quality of the code and ensure that it meets the standards of the team.

Microsoft is also attracting developers to GitHub Copilot by offering a range of tutorials, videos, and other resources to help them get started. Additionally, the company is offering incentives such as discounts and other offers to encourage developers to use its platform.

The company is also in touch with OpenAI, creators of ChatGPT, for a multi-billion dollar investment to further their grasp in the world of AI.

