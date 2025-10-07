MrBeast raises alarm over AI’s threat to creators as Sora 2 and YouTube’s AI tools gain traction

Top YouTube creator MrBeast has voiced concerns about how artificial intelligence could disrupt the livelihoods of millions of content creators, even as he continues to explore the technology himself.

On Monday, the 26-year-old posted on social media, wondering how AI-generated videos might affect the “millions of creators currently making content for a living.” He concluded his post with a two-word warning: “Scary times.”

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, topped Forbes’ 2025 list of creators with $85 million in earnings and more than 634 million followers across platforms. His influence within the creator economy means that his apprehension about AI could ripple far beyond his own audience.

His remarks come shortly after OpenAI released Sora 2, the latest version of its AI video and audio generator, alongside a new mobile app that allows users to create AI videos of themselves. The app, featuring a TikTok-style vertical feed, quickly became the top download on the US App Store.

Meanwhile, YouTube has been doubling down on AI integration. The platform has introduced tools such as Veo, an AI video model that animates still photos and applies stylistic filters, as well as automated clip generators for live streams and podcasts. The company has also rolled out an AI chatbot inside YouTube Studio to assist creators with channel management.

Despite his concerns, MrBeast has experimented with AI in his own projects. Earlier this year, he received backlash for releasing an AI-powered thumbnail generator through his analytics platform, Viewstats. After criticism from fans and artists, he swiftly removed the feature and replaced it with links to human designers available for commission. His company’s philanthropy arm has also made selective investments in AI ventures.

The growing accessibility of AI tools has raised a bigger question: will the next wave of AI creativity empower everyone to become a content creator, or will true originality still depend on human imagination and storytelling?

Critics of AI-generated media argue that such content often feels low-effort and formulaic, dismissing it as “slop.” Others worry that undisclosed use of AI could undermine creators’ authenticity and damage their relationship with audiences.