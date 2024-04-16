MS Dhoni ventures into EV space, partners with Pune-based EMotorad

Pune-based startup EMotorad has announced a partnership with cricket icon and former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This collaboration marks Dhoni's strategic investment in EMotorad, entailing equity ownership in the company along with his new role as its brand endorser.

Expressing his excitement for this venture, Dhoni commented, “The future is in our hands. We are in an era where innovation plays a huge role in shaping sustainable solutions, and I’m a fan of new-age companies that build these. EMotorad stands at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility, and I am thrilled to be a part of this journey!”

Founded in 2020 by Rajib Gangopadhyay, Kunal Gupta, Aditya Oza, and Sumedh Battewar, EMotorad is dedicated to revolutionising personal mobility solutions. With a vision to bridge the transportation gap and capture a significant share of the global e-cycle market, the company is expanding its footprint globally. Through investments in cutting-edge technology, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to delivering exceptional quality and value, EMotorad aims to redefine the way people move.

Kunal Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of EMotorad, praised Dhoni's involvement, stating, "It requires a great degree of level-headedness with humility to be MS Dhoni. He is nothing short of India’s national icon who embodies leadership, teamwork, adaptability, and maintaining calmness under pressure - be it on pitch or off. He’s Thala for a reason! He perfectly embodies the core values of EMotorad: someone with passion, authenticity, and most importantly the love for bikes, cars, and now our e-cycles."

In November 2023, EMotorad made headlines by securing Rs 164 crore in a Series B funding round led by Panthera Growth Partners. This substantial capital injection has been instrumental in enhancing the company's manufacturing capabilities, expanding its global outreach, and advancing its research and development facilities.

Beyond its digital presence, EMotorad boasts a network of over 350 dealers across India and more than 10 EM experience centres. While firmly rooted in India, the company's operations extend across eight countries.