Mumbai-based AjnaLens launches High-Performance Spatial Computing for next-gen gaming; All you need to know

AjnaLens, a Mumbai-based company that deals with augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality solutions, represented India at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024 in San Francisco, USA. The event saw participation from top tech companies including the giants like Meta and Microsoft, between March 18-22.

The company which recently rolled out its AjnaXR headset in India, also showcased cutting edge solutions like the AjnaVidya ecosystem within which developers can develop, publish and grow. Besides that, it showed other innovations such as AjnaHPSC – High Performance Spatial Computing, AjnaKriti – creating text, image or video to 3D models at a click, object tracking and the AjnaChakra OS.

The company while explaining the technology said that developers often encounter challenges when creating high-quality XR (Extended Reality) applications. These obstacles hinder the industry's progress and the delivery of fully immersive experiences. One major difficulty is replicating real-world physics in XR environments, which requires significant time and resources, especially for high-performance setups.

According to the press note shared by the company, AjnaHPSC (High Performance Spatial Computing) on AjnaVidya addresses these challenges by offering XR streaming directly to the AjnaXR headset, eliminating the need for expensive high-performance PC setups. Additionally, AjnaVidya's ecosystem enables developers to easily create 3D models and connect with audiences to monetize their creations. It serves as a comprehensive solution for XR application development needs.

With the help of companies such as Qualcomm, Siemens, Nvidia, and Unreal Engine, AjnaLens claims to have impacted over 72,000 learners through partnerships with organizations such as L&T, Tata Technologies, and the Indian Armed Forces.

Abhishek Tomar, CTO & Co-Founder of AjnaLens, said, “Our society may have progressed rapidly in terms of innovation and technology, but we have miles to go when it comes to humanity quotient. AjnaLens aims to Augment Human Intelligence and transform human life from a journey of prosperity to self-actualization.”

The tech startup based in Thane, Mumbai offers two extended reality (XR) devices, AjnaXR Pro and AjnaXR SE, which are comparable in capabilities to Apple's renowned device Apple Vision Pro but are priced at only a third of the cost.

The AjnaXR Pro is priced at Rs 1 lakh, while the AjnaXR SE costs Rs 85,000. These devices are widely used across more than 500 industrial training institutes (ITIs) in India, including Tata Technologies. They enable over 72,000 ITI trainees to enhance their skills virtually, covering areas such as welding, mining, and spray-painting. This innovative approach saves both time and money for trainees while offering an immersive experience similar to real-world scenarios in a metaverse.

AjnaLens, named after the Sanskrit term for "third eye," has developed mixed reality devices tailored for specific applications rather than targeting mass-market consumers like Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Google (in partnership with Samsung) are doing. Instead, AjnaLens has concentrated on deploying its devices for gamified learning purposes.

The AjnaXR Pro headset boasts a Qualcomm XR2 chipset, 256 GB of onboard storage, and 5k resolution, featuring inside-out tracking for a smooth experience that minimizes motion sickness—a common issue in VR devices. Its counterpart, the AjnaXR SE, offers similar functionality with reduced storage capacity, resolution, and price.

These devices are crafted entirely in-house at AjnaLens' facility in Thane, India, where the company is also developing various defense-related projects, including smart surveillance equipment, 360-camera systems for military applications, and predictive smart helmets. While components are sourced globally, such as from Qualcomm, AjnaLens employs a team of 120 individuals dedicated to building a robust software ecosystem.

Additionally, the devices are compatible with third-party software, enhancing their versatility.

Initially a bootstrapped venture, the company received funding in 2019 from angel investors such as Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chetan Kajaria, IDBI Capital, Khimji Ramdas Group, and LetsVenture, among others.

