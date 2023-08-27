Mumbai Police deployed outside Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat' as protesters gather over online gaming ad

Shah Rukh Khan is eagerly anticipating the forthcoming release of his upcoming movie, 'Jawan'. While fans are brimming with excitement at the prospect of seeing him grace the silver screen once again, the renowned Bollywood icon has recently found himself embroiled in a controversy stemming from one of his advertisements related to online gaming.

On Saturday, August 26, protestors gathered outside SRK's residence in Mumbai, known as Mannat, to express their dissent regarding his endorsement of online gaming applications. Subsequently, Mumbai police were dispatched to the actor's abode.

A23, an online rummy platform, recently welcomed Shah Rukh Khan as the Brand Ambassador for the A23 Games Platform. He filmed a promotional segment for the application, wherein he utters the phrase, "Chalo Saath Khelein" (Let's Play Together). The protest was spearheaded by the Untouch Youth Foundation, focusing on their objection to online gaming applications and portals like Junglee Rummy, Zupee, and others. The demonstrators voiced their concerns that these platforms are leading the youth astray and exerting a corrupting influence.

In response, Mumbai police promptly stationed multiple officers outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, located in Bandra, Bandstand. Reports indicate that approximately 4-5 individuals were detained by the police. A video shared online depicts Mumbai police securing the vicinity around Mannat.

The official statement, accessed by Free Press Journal, that led to the protest read, "Famous actors and actresses work in these advertisements and they are working towards misguiding the society. The protest will be held outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat bungalow on behalf of Untouch India Foundation."

"The new generation is involved in playing Junglee rummy. If someone is playing Junglee rummy or gambling outside, the police arrest them, but big Bollywood stars promoting online games are misleading the young generation,” Krishchandra Adal, the President of Untouch India Foundation said.

SRK's ‘Jawan’ Coming Soon

'Jawan' is poised to make its global theatrical debut on September 7, 2023, across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Additionally, Deepika Padukone is set to make a cameo appearance in the film.

The movie is positioned as an engaging commercial offering, showcasing the actor in a dual role—portraying an intelligence officer and a thief. Filming for the movie took place in diverse locations including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander was chosen to compose the film's score, marking his solo debut as a composer in the realm of Bollywood.

