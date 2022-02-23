MWC 2022: This is what Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 might look like

We know that Samsung is going to introduce its next generation Galaxy Book laptops at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, however, the company has not shared any other information about the upcoming laptops yet. Thanks to GizNext, here are some unofficial renders giving us an idea about what the next Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 might look like.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 succeeds the Galaxy Book Pro 360 that was launched in April last year. The new laptop is reportedly code-named Mars 2.

If one compares it with last year’s laptop, there is not much that appears to have changed on the surface, however, the new laptop should have a different processor under the hood. Last year’s Galaxy Book Pro 360 allowed users to pick between the 11th gen Intel i3, i5, and i7 processors.

Samsung has talked about its partnership with Microsoft and has also mentioned that its new laptops will run Windows 11 with One UI Book 4 on top. This should allow for better cross-device multitasking, an aspect the company said it was focusing while announcing the new flagship smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month.

(Photo: GizNext)

The renders shared by GizNext are based on the 15.6-inch model of the Galaxy Book Pro 2 360, but reports suggest that there might be a smaller 13.3-inch version as well. The bigger models sport three USB-C ports on the side, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD slot.

(Photo: GizNext)

As the name suggests, you can fold the display on the Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 a full 360 degrees and use the laptop was a tablet, and also use the S Pen with it.

According to reports, the Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 might come in a burgundy red this time. The new laptop is expected to be unveiled on February 27.

