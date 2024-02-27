MWC 2024: Motorola adaptive display, Lenovo transparent display, Xiaomi SU7 EV and more showcased

The Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC) is currently taking place in Barcelona, Spain and will end on February 29. Tech Today’s Aayush Ailawadi is sharing a ground report from one of the year's biggest tech events.

This time around, MWC showcased a shift from AI being a buzzword to a tangible reality across brands. Discussions are not only focused not only on product innovation but also on AI regulation, particularly in the EU. Major chipset manufacturers like Qualcomm and MediaTek presented an AI ecosystem enabling offline capabilities on devices.

Samsung unveiled its first-ever smart ring called Galaxy Ring, promising advancements in health, fitness tracking, and payments. This smart ring is not available in India right now. In the US, it is available in 5-13 ring sizes that will be marked with S to XL. It is launched in ceramic black, platinum silver and gold colour variants. In terms of features, it tracks heart rate, breathing rate, sleep, and night movement, and can even detect early signs of sleep apnea.

Lenovo and Motorola exhibited innovative concepts, including transparent and adaptive displays. The Motorola adaptive display can be easily bent to wear it on the wrist.

📍📍 We’re at MWC in Barcelona, Spain 🇪🇸 and we'll be giving you the insider's view all week. Keep checking in! #MWC24 #MWC2024 pic.twitter.com/KjEyo9hbHN February 26, 2024

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 14 series and the SU7 EV, while HMD emphasised AI in its product lineup. Despite the absence of physical launches in India, the event attracted diverse attendees, signalling the global impact of technological advancements.

Dive into the future with the stunning #XiaomiSU7 at #MWC24! 🚙Witness innovation that inspires and designs that sparkle.



📍Make your way to Hall 3 | 3M10, it's a glimpse into tomorrow. #HumanCarHome pic.twitter.com/hf5GyfPMG4 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) February 26, 2024

OnePlus has launched its OnePlus Watch 2 at the MWC 2024 event. The smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED circular display, up to 100 hours of battery life, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, 32GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM. In India, it is priced at Rs 24,999 and is available in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colour options. It comes with support for Google Assistant and apps like Spotify, Strava, and Sleep Cycle.

The all-new flagship #OnePlusWatch2 powered by Wear OS by Google.

Sale begins 4th March, 12 PM.

Learn more: https://t.co/fGKGL322BN pic.twitter.com/uTBWKZ5Y9E — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 26, 2024

Also Read:

Amazon Pay get RBI's payment aggregator license; see details

Next innovation wave to emerge from semiconductors, AI in India: IT Minister