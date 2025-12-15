MX Master 4 launches in India at Rs 15,995; A Logitech mouse with customisable haptics

Logitech has officially announced the launch of the MX Master 4 in India today, the latest addition to its flagship MX Master series, designed for creative professionals and developers. The new peripheral introduces immersive haptic feedback and a software overlay system aimed at streamlining complex workflows.

Tactile Feedback and Precision Control

The MX Master 4 distinguishes itself as the first mouse in the MX line to feature customisable haptics. This technology provides subtle vibrations during scrolling, navigation, and selection, offering a level of tactile precision specifically optimised for tasks such as video editing, design work, and data analysis.

Tolya Polyanker, General Manager of the MX Business at Logitech, said, "In today’s fast-paced and demanding world, advanced users need tools that help them redefine their workflows to deliver more in less time. We designed MX Master 4 to bring next-level immersion and speed to our users thanks to the tactile haptic feedback and instant access to their favourite tools with the Actions Ring software overlay."

The ‘Actions Ring’ Overlay

Alongside hardware improvements, Logitech has introduced the 'Actions Ring', a digital overlay enabled by the Logi Options+ software. This feature allows users to place frequently used tools and app-specific shortcuts directly on the screen.

According to Logitech, this system can reduce repetitive mouse movements by up to 63 per cent and save professionals up to 33 per cent of their time by automating functions in software such as Excel or Photoshop.

Under the Hood: Specs and Connectivity

The MX Master 4 retains the signature MagSpeed Scroll Wheel, capable of scrolling 1,000 lines per second. It is equipped with an 8,000 DPI sensor that tracks on virtually any surface, including glass. For shared workspaces, the device features 'Quiet Clicks', which deliver a tactile feel while generating 90% less noise than the previous MX Master 3 model.

Connectivity has also been bolstered, with the device offering twice the connectivity strength of previous models via a high-performance chip and a new USB-C dongle. Users can pair and switch between up to three devices (including laptops, desktops, and tablets) across different operating systems. Regarding power, a full charge offers up to 70 days of use, while a one-minute quick charge via USB-C provides three hours of operation.

Sustainability and Business Features

The mouse is constructed using post-consumer recycled plastic (minimum 48%) and features a low-carbon aluminium thumbwheel. The battery utilises 100 per cent recycled cobalt.

For enterprise clients, the MX Master 4 for Business includes features for remote monitoring via the Logitech Sync platform, allowing IT teams to manage devices without physical desk visits.

Pricing and Availability

The MX Master 4 will be available in Graphite and Pale Grey colour variants. It is priced at Rs 15,995 and includes a complimentary one-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud.