'My intentions were right': YesMadam CEO apologises for controversial ‘firing’ fiasco, clarifies intentions

The CEO of YesMadam, a Noida-based salon home service startup, has publicly apologised after its controversial mental health campaign sparked backlash. The campaign, which falsely implied that 100 employees were fired due to workplace stress, drew criticism as a “cheap PR stunt.”

In a video shared on LinkedIn, CEO Mayank Arya admitted the campaign was poorly communicated but defended its intentions to raise awareness about mental health and workplace stress.

Addressing the backlash, Arya said, “People said a lot of things, like ‘this is cheap PR,’ and even suggested we be slapped for it. Go ahead… slap us if you want.” He continued, “This communication went wrong… but my intentions were right.”

Arya drew parallels to historical figures, invoking Lord Krishna, Mahatma Gandhi, Elon Musk, and Steve Jobs, stating that their ideas were often ridiculed but later embraced.

“I apologise from the bottom of my heart… if I’ve hurt someone. No one has been fired, no emails were sent, and there was no panic in the company. Every employee participated in this campaign,” Arya clarified.

The uproar began when a screenshot circulated on social media, suggesting that YesMadam had terminated 100 employees based on an internal mental health survey. The company faced widespread criticism for allegedly punishing workers who reported feeling overworked.

YesMadam quickly issued a detailed clarification, revealing that the announcement was part of a strategic campaign aimed at highlighting the prevalence of workplace stress in India.

‘Happy 2 Heal’ Program and De-Stress Leave Policy

In a three-page LinkedIn post, the company explained the campaign’s purpose and introduced its new initiatives:

• The “Happy 2 Heal” program, aimed at fostering mental well-being among employees.

• India’s first “De-Stress Leave” policy, allowing employees to take time off for mental health reasons.

YesMadam emphasised that no employees were actually terminated and apologised for any distress caused by the misleading announcement.