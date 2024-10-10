‘My last meeting with Ratan Tata’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai recalls his last conversation with India's business icon

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ratan Tata, the iconic Indian industrialist and philanthropist, who passed away on 9 October 2024 at the age of 86. Pichai, who met Tata during one of his visits to Google, highlighted the lasting impact the former chairman of Tata Sons had on Indian business leadership and the global community.

Reflecting on his last interaction with Tata, Pichai shared, “My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo, and his vision was inspiring to hear.” Tata, known for his visionary leadership, had a keen interest in new technologies and the future of mobility, including autonomous vehicles like Waymo, Google's self-driving car project.

Pichai praised Tata’s dedication to fostering innovation and mentoring the next generation of business leaders in India. “He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy,” Pichai remarked, acknowledging Tata's role in shaping modern Indian industry. “He was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better.”

In his message, Pichai also extended his condolences to Tata’s family and loved ones, concluding with, “Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji.”

Ratan Tata's contributions extended beyond business, where he oversaw the transformation of the Tata Group into a global powerhouse. Under his leadership, the group made landmark acquisitions, including Jaguar Land Rover and Corus Steel, making Tata a household name worldwide.

Beyond the boardroom, Tata was known for his immense philanthropic efforts, especially through the Tata Trusts, which funded initiatives in healthcare, education, and rural development. His humility and personal integrity made him a respected figure both in India and abroad.

Tata’s family, in their public announcement, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and respect following his passing. They emphasised how Tata’s legacy of "humility, generosity, and purpose" would continue to inspire future generations.