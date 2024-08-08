NASA delays SpaceX Crew-9 launch to prioritise and fix Boeing Starliner issues

NASA announced on Tuesday a month-long postponement of the upcoming SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), citing the need for further analysis of issues plaguing Boeing's Starliner spacecraft currently docked at the station.

Originally slated for August 18th, the Crew Dragon launch carrying four astronauts will now take place "no earlier than" September 24th. The delay stems from ongoing efforts to address problems with Boeing's Starliner, which recently completed its first crewed test flight to the ISS.

"This adjustment allows more time for mission managers to finalise return planning for the agency's Boeing Crew Flight Test currently docked to the orbiting laboratory," NASA explained in a statement.

The Boeing Starliner, carrying veteran astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, encountered multiple propulsion system issues during its mission, extending its stay at the ISS significantly. These complications have raised concerns about the spacecraft's capability to safely return its crew to Earth.

"No decisions have been made regarding Starliner's return," NASA added, leaving open the possibility of utilising a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule for the astronauts' return journey.

The delay further compounds Boeing's financial woes with the Starliner program, adding another $125 million to the company's losses, which now total $1.6 billion since 2016.