National Statistics Office unveils MCP to plug official data directly into AI and analytics tools

The National Statistics Office (NSO) has launched a beta version of a new data access interface designed to let users plug official government statistics directly into artificial-intelligence tools and analytics platforms, in a move aimed at modernising how public data is consumed and used.

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, unveiled on February 6 under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), is integrated with the government’s eSankhyiki portal, the national repository for official statistics. The technology allows users to query datasets in real time without downloading large files, enabling automated analysis, reporting and integration with custom AI applications.

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“This means less time spent on data access and more time on actual analysis and decision making,” the ministry said in a statement announcing the launch.

The beta release currently includes seven major statistical products: the Periodic Labour Force Survey, Consumer Price Index, Annual Survey of Industries, Index of Industrial Production, National Accounts Statistics, Wholesale Price Index and Environmental Statistics. More datasets will be added “in the coming months” based on user feedback and technical readiness, the statement said.

The MCP server is intended to make official statistics more accessible to “citizens, researchers, and businesses,” and to support data-driven policymaking across different levels of government. By allowing users to access multiple datasets through a single connection, the system removes the need to manually download and process large data files.

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“The MCP server allows users to query datasets directly without downloading large files, integrate official statistics into their own analysis tools, automate reports using current statistics, and access multiple datasets through a single connection,” the ministry said.

The launch comes days ahead of the AI Impact Summit scheduled for February 15–20, 2026, and signals what the ministry described as its intent to create “real impact in the data ecosystem using emerging technologies like AI.”

Users can access the MCP server through the MoSPI website, with additional products from the eSankhyiki portal to be onboarded progressively.